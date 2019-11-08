Chicago Bears tight end Desmond Clark (88) films media at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2007. The Bears will play the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI Sunday Feb. 4th. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Former Chicago Bear Desmond Clark on The Invisible World of NFL Biases
Former Chicago Bear Desmond Clark joins Mark Carman on air to do a deep dive into the NFL’s continued controversy surrounding biases between players and races. They also discuss his work with the community and keeping a positive mindset to achieve a successful future.