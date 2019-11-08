× Ever Had A Bite of Braunschweiger?! Might Just Be The New ‘Avocado Toast’

Braunschweiger and Duck Blood Soup, oh my! After a huge response to the popular dish on last week’s show Pete McMurray challenged Michael Heidemann to a taste test of the not-so-visually-friendly liver sausage. Alongside Engineer Brett Jackson and newsman James Sears the team takes a bite into the popular dish to see if it was worth all the hype. Pete takes listener calls and texts about their favorite recipe’s… did yours make the show? Listen in and find out!

