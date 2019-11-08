Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben gives us a full breakdown of what you will get with Disney Plus

Posted 2:37 PM, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:35PM, November 8, 2019

This image released by Disney Plus shows Carl Weathers in a scene from "The Mandalorian." The ambitious eight episode show with the budget of a feature film is one of the marquee offerings of the Walt Disney Co.’s new streaming service, Disney Plus, which launches Nov. 12. (Melinda Sue Gordon/Disney Plus via AP)

Bill and Wendy sit down and chat with the Managing Editor of Decider.com, Alexander Zalben! Every Friday, Alex joins the show us to tell us what’s going on in the world of television. This week, they talk about Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to The View on Thursday, Paul Rudd’s new Netflix series, Living With Yourself, and the grand return of Rick & Morty on Adult Swim. Also, Disney+ launches on November 12. Alex breaks down how much the new streaming service costs, what to watch, and how you can subscribe to it.

