× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben gives us a full breakdown of what you will get with Disney Plus

Bill and Wendy sit down and chat with the Managing Editor of Decider.com, Alexander Zalben! Every Friday, Alex joins the show us to tell us what’s going on in the world of television. This week, they talk about Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to The View on Thursday, Paul Rudd’s new Netflix series, Living With Yourself, and the grand return of Rick & Morty on Adult Swim. Also, Disney+ launches on November 12. Alex breaks down how much the new streaming service costs, what to watch, and how you can subscribe to it.

