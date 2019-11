× Das Boot Is Back! Christkindlmarket Returns With Their Iconic Boot Mugs After a 4-Year Hiatus

It’s time to bring back the World Famous Christkindlemarket Boot! After a four year hiatus Chicago is bringing back a popular mug to the delight of Chicagoans. Pete McMurray speaks with Maren Biester Priebe, CEO & General Manager German American Events, about what inspired the change and the connection the festival has to the city of Chicago.

