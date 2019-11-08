× Chicago Sun-Times Columnist Marlen Garcia: If CPS athletes are not there for the first round, they should be out

Chicago Sun-Times Columnist Marlen Garcia joins John Williams to explain why she believes the Illinois Appellate Court ruling in the case between the Illinois High School Association and Chicago Public Schools athletics was the wrong call. Marlen thinks the students should not be able to participate in current meets if they didn’t compete previously as a result of the Chicago teachers strike.