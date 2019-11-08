Chicago Sun-Times Columnist Marlen Garcia: If CPS athletes are not there for the first round, they should be out

Posted 3:39 PM, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 03:40PM, November 8, 2019

Chicago Sun-Times Columnist Marlen Garcia joins John Williams to explain why she believes the Illinois Appellate Court ruling in the case between the Illinois High School Association and Chicago Public Schools athletics was the wrong call. Marlen thinks the students should not be able to participate in current meets if they didn’t compete previously as a result of the Chicago teachers strike.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.