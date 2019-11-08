× Black Crowe’s Drummer Steve Gorman Explains Why Band Members Were “Hard To Handle” In New Memoir

Pete McMurray speaks with The Black Crowe’s Drummer Steve Gorman about the good times and the VERY bad times he had when touring the world with his popular band. In his new book, Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of the Black Crowes — A Memoir Steve Gorman gives the nitty gritty when it came to fighting on stage, battles over money, and drugs on the road as the Black Crowes were at the height of their popularity.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3695074/Black_Crowe_s_Drummer_Steve_Gorman_Explains_Why_Band_Members_Were_Hard_To_Handle_In_New_Memoir__2019-11-08-074114.64kmono.mp3

