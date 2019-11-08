× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.8.19: Friday is finally here!

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy speak to Alexander Zalben from Decider.com about all the new streaming treats to binge on TV this weekend. Then, Dan Protess and Reality Allah joins the show to discuss their new digital docu-series on WTTW called “FIRSTHAND: GUN VIOLENCE.” Plus, what would you do if you won the lottery? Typically when you win the lotto, you have an important choice regarding your winnings. Bill and Wendy share their thoughts on what they would do if they won the lotto and their results may shock you.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.