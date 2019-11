× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.8.19: The most morbid hour in radio ever

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss their worst parenting mistakes, the “living funerals” craze in South Korea, the differences between a burial and a cremation service, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.