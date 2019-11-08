× A preview of WTTW’s FIRSTHAND: Gun Violence

Producer and director Dan Protess and Reality Allah join the Bill and Wendy show to discuss their new WTTW series, “FIRSTHAND: Gun Violence.” This project follows five Chicagoans, including Allah, who have survived gun violence and are fighting back. Allah is an outreach worker with READI Chicago who spent 22 years in prison for murder. He talks about how he got actively involved in a gang at a very young age, his time in prison, and how he has helped others get out of the prison system and change their lives.

FIRSTHAND: Gun Violence will launch on Tuesday, November 12 at wttw.com/firsthand. The serialized documentaries will be streamed on wttw.com and will be available nationally on demand through the PBS app, on pbs.org, and on PBS station websites throughout the country.

Several screenings of the series will be held in communities throughout Chicago this week. Click on the links below to find out more information.

Saturday, November 9 at the Chicago Cultural Center at 2:00 p.m.

https://interactive.wttw.com/events/2019-11-09-200000/firsthand-gun-violence-free-screening-and-discussion

Tuesday, November 12 at Kennedy-King College at 6:00 p.m.

https://interactive.wttw.com/events/2019-11-13-000000/firsthand-gun-violence-free-screening-and-discussion

Thursday, November 14 at Malcolm X College at 6:00 p.m.

https://interactive.wttw.com/events/2019-11-15-000000/firsthand-gun-violence-free-screening-and-discussion

