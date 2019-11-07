× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/7/19: CNET Tech Updates, Investing Through FOMO, & The Homes of Riverwood

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the new tech updates that are making out digital lives easier, to the handful of Chicagoans that are making millions of dollars off of a handful of real estate locations.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Ian Sherr, Editor-at-Large at CNET, shared the good news for Firefox users that are getting better control over online notifications, along with Netflix allowing viewers to customize their streaming experience, and much more.

Segment 2: (At 8:10) Bill Geiger, Founder of Geiger Wealth Management, explained how to overcome the fear that comes with loosing their assets when setting up a portfolio for retirement success – aka FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out).

Segment 3: (At 13:23) Dennis Rodkin, Real Estate Reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, detailed how Lake County residents are seeing some of the slowest home value growth in the country due to the Trump tax cuts while also touching on the Riverwood area of Illinois that is connecting to nature (and the real estate market loves it).