Video: Film & TV Director Tom Harper in the PPG Paints Green Room

Tom Harper is the acclaimed director behind episodes of the hit Netflix show “Peaky Blinders” as well as critically-acclaimed films, such as “Wild Rose” and the forthcoming “The Aeronauts.” Although he’s visiting from London, he still takes the time to stop into the PPG Paints Green Room and tell us how he is enjoying his first visit to Chicago, which Chicago film he’s seen more than any other movie, and weigh-in on a frequent topic of debate in England. No. It’s not Brexit.