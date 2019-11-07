× Veterans Day came early today!

Today, Bill and Wendy were joined with the youngest living Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter to talk about his memoir, Veterans day events happening around Chicago and his amazing story.

“You Are Worth It” is a memoir about the War in Afghanistan and Kyle’s heroics, yes, but it also is a manual for living. Organized around the credos that have guided Kyle’s life (from “Don’t Hide Your Scars” to “Call Your Mom”), the book encourages us to become our best selves in the time we’ve been given on earth. Above all, it’s about finding purpose in life, despite the significant challenges that may come your way. To learn more about Kyle and his book go to williamkylecarpenter.com.

The Chicago Marines Foundation will be holding the 2019 Chicago Marine Corps Birthday Celebration Friday, November 8th from 5pm – 9pm at the Old Crew Smokehouse and you’re invited. For more information go to chicagomarinesfoundation.org

