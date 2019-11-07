× Thought Leader Jason Bohnet: Bringing Deep Research Methods To Wealth Management

Gaining wealth for retirement is a lifelong challenge, but rarely do people think about what to do with their money after achieving that career milestone. Steve Grzanich and Jason Bohnet (SVP and Portfolio Manager at Whitnell – Part of Associated Bank) discussed the role Whitnell plays after retirement on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation and also touched on what consumers should know before jumping into zero-cost money management and fee based money management.