× The Top Five@5 (11/07/19): CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson announces retirement, Should the Chicago Bears get Cam Newton? Meghan Trainor releases new song for 2020 album, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, November 11th, 2019:

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announces he is retiring as the city’s top cop. Stephen A. Smith says the Chicago Bears should acquire Cam Newton for next season. Meghan Trainor releases a new song to promote her new album coming in January of 2020, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3695023/3695023_2019-11-08-010123.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!