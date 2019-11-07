The Top Five@5 (11/07/19): CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson announces retirement, Should the Chicago Bears get Cam Newton? Meghan Trainor releases new song for 2020 album, and more…

Posted 8:01 PM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 07:57PM, November 7, 2019

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announces his retirement after more than three years leading the department he joined as a patrolman in 1988, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said he'd agreed to serve through the end of the year. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, November 11th, 2019:

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announces he is retiring as the city’s top cop. Stephen A. Smith says the Chicago Bears should acquire Cam Newton for next season. Meghan Trainor releases a new song to promote her new album coming in January of 2020, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.