The Opening Bell 11/7/19: Pulling Out of The Paris Climate Agreement Means Missed Investment Opportunities

Stepping into a higher career role means new responsibilities, likely less free time, and a larger paycheck. When a long career with great success comes to an end though, one might wonder what to do with the wealth. Steve Grzanich focused in on this question with Jason Bohnet (SVP and Portfolio Manager at Whitnell – Part of Associated Bank) on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. (At 18:10) The focus then shifted to the environment when Andrew Light (Distinguished Sr. Fellow in the WRI Global Climate Group) explained what the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement means for the outcome of Climate Change and the investment opportunities we are missing out on.