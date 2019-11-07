× The Mincing Rascals 11.07.19: Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings incident, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson retiring, Chicago Teachers sick days, whistle blower identity

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune and Heather Cherone of The Daily Line. They begin this weekly debate with a review of what exactly transpired in that Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings. Then, the Rascals go on to analyze the retirement of Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, which he announced today, not long after being found asleep at the wheel. And a week after the conclusion of the Chicago Public Schools teachers Strike, the discussion focuses on the number of their sick days. In Trumpland, the Mincing Rascals go around describing their amount of interest in the whistle blower responsible for the leak of President Trump’s phone conversation to Ukraine.