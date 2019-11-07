× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.07.19: Ride share tax, “OK, boomer,” the Real ID

John Williams begins today by asking you if you’re any less likely to use a ride share service if a single user tax is implemented. You call in with your experiences and opinions. Then, John wants your opinion on the millennial generation. That’s after the come-back phrase “ok, boomer” went viral, in response to a baby boomer’s tirade on the millennial and generation Z person. Finally, John asks Secretary of State Jesse White’s press secretary into the studio to explain the Real ID and you have a lot of questions of your own.