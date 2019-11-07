The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.07.19: Ride share tax, “OK, boomer,” the Real ID

Posted 3:54 PM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, November 7, 2019

King John Williams (Elif Geris/WGN Radio)

John Williams begins today by asking you if you’re any less likely to use a ride share service if a single user tax is implemented. You call in with your experiences and opinions. Then, John wants your opinion on the millennial generation. That’s after the come-back phrase “ok, boomer” went viral, in response to a baby boomer’s tirade on the millennial and generation Z person. Finally, John asks Secretary of State Jesse White’s press secretary into the studio to explain the Real ID and you have a lot of questions of your own.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.