× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.07.19 | What Would You Name A Chicago Scandal Drink After?

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Chuck Todd from NBC’s Meet the Press. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and former state Republican chairman Pat Brady join in studio for the political hour. The text question of the day is: “What would you name a Chicago scandal drink after?” Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment, and later, Blackhawks coach, Jeremy Colliton talks about the team and also Ji asks him what music pumps him up before a game. As Adoption Awareness Month continues, Michelle Prickett, Foster and Adoptive Parent Recruiter and Coach at Let It Be Us joins the show to talk about the importance of fostering and how to prepare for adoption. The show wraps up with some laughs as comedian Jeff Dye joins in studio.

Listen to the podcast here: