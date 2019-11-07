Nick Digilio 11.7.19 | 25 Years of Bloodshot Records, The Best of Scorsese, Remembering “The King of Cool” Steve McQueen
Hour 1:
+ CGI James Dean cast in new movie
+ Rob Miller, co-founder of Bloodshot Records
Hour 2:
+ The Life and Legacy of Steve McQueen
Hour 3:
+ The Life and Legacy of Steve McQueen (cont.)
+ Martin Scorsese – Ranked
Hour 4:
+ Martin Scorsese – Ranked (cont.)
