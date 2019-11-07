× Nick Digilio 11.7.19 | 25 Years of Bloodshot Records, The Best of Scorsese, Remembering “The King of Cool” Steve McQueen

Hour 1:

+ CGI James Dean cast in new movie

+ Rob Miller, co-founder of Bloodshot Records

Hour 2:

+ The Life and Legacy of Steve McQueen

Hour 3:

+ The Life and Legacy of Steve McQueen (cont.)

+ Martin Scorsese – Ranked

Hour 4:

+ Martin Scorsese – Ranked (cont.)

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)