Nick Digilio 11.7.19 | 25 Years of Bloodshot Records, The Best of Scorsese, Remembering “The King of Cool” Steve McQueen

Hour 1:

+ CGI James Dean cast in new movie

+ Rob Miller, co-founder of Bloodshot Records

Hour 2:

+ The Life and Legacy of Steve McQueen

Hour 3:

+ The Life and Legacy of Steve McQueen (cont.)

+ Martin Scorsese – Ranked

Hour 4:

+ Martin Scorsese – Ranked (cont.)

