Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Native Americans in Illinois lack the advantages of their counterparts in other states, but a new event aims to change that

Posted 10:51 AM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02PM, November 6, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 04: Demonstrators rally near Trump Tower while protesting the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline on February 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Andrew Johnson, President of the Native American Chamber of Commerce of Illinois joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about the 1st Annual Native American Professionals Breakfast: Connecting Business, Government, Education and Employment happening November 19th, 8am-10am at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.