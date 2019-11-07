Matt Forte joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!

Posted 7:38 PM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 07:36PM, November 7, 2019

Anna Davlantes, Matt Forte, and Roe Conn (BAlthimer/WGN)

Former Bears running back, and host of the “True vs. Truth” podcast Matt Forte joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the Bears’ dismal season, and promote the latest happenings at the “What’s Your Forte Foundation.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.