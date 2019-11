× Martin Scorsese: Ranked Worst to Best

One of the most celebrated directors of all time, Martin Scorsese returns to the silver screen this weekend with his 3+ hour gangster epic, The Irishman. Nick Digilio runs down Scorsese’s long career in Hollywood and brings you the best (and worst) of the beloved director.

