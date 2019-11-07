× Hoge and Jahns: LIVE From Kroll’s South Loop: Week 10 Bears-Lions, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns take the show on the road to Kroll’s South Loop (1736 S Michigan Ave in Chicago) as the Bears look to snap a four-game losing streak when they face the Detroit Lions at noon on Sunday at Soldier Field. Kevin Fishbain of the Athletic joins the guys to discuss the hot button issues of the week: Mitchell Trubisky wanting to turn off the TV’s at Halas Hall and whether Cody Whitehair and James Daniels will swap positions this week. Hoge, Jahns and Fishbain answer questions from the loyal listeners at Kroll’s, and also play the voicemails they received after the Bears lost to the Eagles in Philadelphia. The guys announce their predictions for the matchup against the Lions, and make their picks against the spread for a handful of pro and college football games.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!