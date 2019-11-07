× Coach Jeremy Colliton on Rookie Adam Boqvist: Excited About What He Can Bring To Us

As the Blackhawks prepare for a return to United Center tonight, head coach Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran Show to preview the game against the Vancouver Canucks. The team’s 2018 first round pick, Adam Boqvist, made his NHL debut in Los Angeles over the weekend. Coach Colliton gives a quick scouting report on the 19-year-old Swedish defenseman who already scored his career goal. Later on, Coach talks about his favorite pregame music.