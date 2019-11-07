Coach Jeremy Colliton on Rookie Adam Boqvist: Excited About What He Can Bring To Us

Posted 9:14 AM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:33AM, November 7, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 18: Adam Boqvist #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks controls the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during a preseason game at the United Center on September 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

As the Blackhawks prepare for a return to United Center tonight, head coach Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran Show to preview the game against the Vancouver Canucks. The team’s 2018 first round pick, Adam Boqvist, made his NHL debut in Los Angeles over the weekend. Coach Colliton gives a quick scouting report on the 19-year-old Swedish defenseman who already scored his career goal. Later on, Coach talks about his favorite pregame music.

