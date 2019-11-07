Chicago Country: Rob Miller talks 25 years of Bloodshot Records

"Too Late to Pray: Defiant Chicago Roots" (Courtesy Bloodshot Records)

One of Chicago’s best known record labels, Bloodshot Records has been releasing quality roots music that pushes boundaries for a quarter century.

Label co-founder Rob Miller joins Nick Digilio to look back on the legendary local label and talk about the changing music industry, their new compilation album and how everyone Bloodshot has made name by being themselves for 25 years.

