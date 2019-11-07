Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Brenda's Texas Caviar

In our weekly visit with the Tribune’s restaurant critic, Phil Vettel, the topic of holiday recipes came up.  WGN Radio used to publish a staff holiday cookbook and one of my contributions was my wife’s Texas Caviar.  I love this stuff.  As snacks or dips go, its pretty healthy and I. Can’t. Stop. Eating. It.  Enjoy!

Brenda’s Texas Caviar

1 can pinto beans

1 can black eyed peas

1 can white shoe peg corn

1 small jar pimentos

1 cup finely chopped celery

1 small onion, finely chopped

In a saucepan, mix and stir occasionally until brought to a boil:

1 Tsp salt

½ Tsp pepper

1 Tbsp water

¾ cup cider vinegar

½ cup salad oil

1 cup sugar

Let the marinade cool, then pour over vegetables. (Do this pouring in a bowl.  If you just pour it over the vegetables but it’s not in a bowl then boy oh boy will you have a big mess.) Mix well and refrigerate for 24 hours.  Overnight, anyway.  Drain and serve.

(The photo you see hear is a good approximation of Brenda’s Texas Caviar, but a couple of the ingredients are different.  So don’t panic if you’re all like, hey, where’s the white corn in the picture, or, whoa with the orange peppers, what’s up with that!  I just don’t have a picture of Brenda’s.  It goes so fast we couldn’t get a photo.)

