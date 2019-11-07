× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.7.19: Wendy is in a singing mood today!

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy are joined with the youngest living Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter. Then, Jarrett Payton talks Bears season and what the outcome for Sunday’s game might look like. To close out the show Dean Richards reviews all the latest movies hitting the theaters this weekend.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.