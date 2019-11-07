× Adoptive Parent Recruiters Are Inspiring The Confidence In Prospective Parents

November is National Adoption Awareness Month. This week the Steve Cochran Show has invited individuals involved with Let It Be Us, the premier foster and adoptive parent recruiters in Illinois. Michelle Prickett works as foster/adoptive parent recruiter/coach. She joined the show to talk about her experience with Let It Be Us as well as her own personal experience with the foster game system. Michelle also take the time to answer some commonly asked questions about fostering and adopting children. For more information, please visit their website, LetItBeUs.Org.