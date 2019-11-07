Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

A new study raises concerns about young children’s brain development & screen time

Posted 11:00 AM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58AM, November 7, 2019

In this Friday, Oct. 21, 2011 photo, Frankie Thevenot, 3, plays with an iPad in his bedroom at his home in Metairie, La. About 40 percent of 2- to 4-year-olds (and 10 percent of kids younger than that) have used a smartphone, tablet or video iPod, according to a new study by the nonprofit group Common Sense Media. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Dr. Lauren Streicher, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology of the Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause, joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss a study from the Reading & Literacy Discovery Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital which shows young children who get more screen time than doctors recommend have differences in parts of the brain that support language and self-regulation. Also, Dr. Streicher explains why she is opposed to rapper/actor T.I. taking his daughter gynecologist every year to “check her hymen” and make sure it’s “still intact.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.