× A new study raises concerns about young children’s brain development & screen time

Dr. Lauren Streicher, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology of the Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause, joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss a study from the Reading & Literacy Discovery Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital which shows young children who get more screen time than doctors recommend have differences in parts of the brain that support language and self-regulation. Also, Dr. Streicher explains why she is opposed to rapper/actor T.I. taking his daughter gynecologist every year to “check her hymen” and make sure it’s “still intact.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3694680/3694680_2019-11-07-024020.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!