What Will The UAW Do Now?

Posted 6:24 AM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:13AM, November 6, 2019
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The ink is still drying on the contracts between the UAW and auto manufactures like GM and Ford, but the future of the union is still  uncertain. Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Wall Street Journal and Chief Executive Magazine) explained to Steve Grzanich that the ousting of the union president, Gary Jones, for accusations surrounding embezzlement will leave a mark on the organization. and could lead to future members questioning their involvement in the union going forward.

 

