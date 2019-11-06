× What does the future hold for Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson?

Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the week in politics including the future of Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, the Chicago teachers strike aftermath and the veto session in Springfield.

