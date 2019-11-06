What does the future hold for Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson?

Posted 10:21 PM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37PM, November 6, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 19: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson attends a graduation and promotion ceremony at Navy Pier on November 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. More than 350 officers were sworn in at the ceremony, while scores of others were promoted throughout the ranks. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Heather CheroneChicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the week in politics including the future of Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, the Chicago teachers strike aftermath and the veto session in Springfield.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers.  Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.