× The Top Five@5 (11/06/19): Amy Robach says ABC News silenced her Epstein bombshell story, Mitch Trubisky isn’t worried about outside critics, George Michael posthumous single is released, a 5-year-old calls 911 for McDonald’s, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, November 6th, 2019:

A video of ABC News anchor Amy Robach expressing her frustration to a colleague over the network’s failure to broadcast her interview with a key accuser of Jeffrey Epstein surfaces. Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky says he’s not paying attention to outside criticism and focusing on football. Dr. Phil shares wrong stats about marijuana. A 5-year-old calls 911 to order a McDonald’s Happy Meal, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3694678/3694678_2019-11-07-020718.64kmono.mp3

