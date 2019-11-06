The Top Five@5 (11/06/19): Amy Robach says ABC News silenced her Epstein bombshell story, Mitch Trubisky isn’t worried about outside critics, George Michael posthumous single is released, a 5-year-old calls 911 for McDonald’s, and more…

Amy Robach attends the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Monday, Oct. 28, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, November 6th, 2019:

A video of ABC News anchor Amy Robach expressing her frustration to a colleague over the network’s failure to broadcast her interview with a key accuser of Jeffrey Epstein surfaces. Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky says he’s not paying attention to outside criticism and focusing on football. Dr. Phil shares wrong stats about marijuana. A 5-year-old calls 911 to order a McDonald’s Happy Meal, and more!

