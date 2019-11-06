× The Opening Bell 11/6/19: Cultural Understanding In Medicine Needs To Get Better

Doctors and medical professionals know the ins and outs of the treating patients and getting better every year at fighting cancer. Steve Grzanich recapped the results of a recent study with Dr. Nina Sanford (Dedman Family Scholar in Family Care and Assistant Professor at University of Texas Southwestern) about the importance of knowing the cultural understanding of patients and how it can lead to a disconnect between the patients and professionals. Dr. Sanford explained that one of the large solutions to this is diversifying the medical field and better training for cultural competency. (At 14:07) Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Wall Street Journal and Chief Executive Magazine) the updated the story coming out of the heart of the auto industry where United Auto Workers Union President Gary Jones is ousted for embezzlement after securing a contract agreement last month.