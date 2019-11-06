× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.06.19: Superintendent Eddie Johnson might retire, Mexican cuisine in Chicago, Cubs on TV, guest etiquette

John Williams starts the show with a review of yesterday’s interview with Justin Vahl, one of the group of 18 who were asked to move tables at Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville. Then, John wants to know your thoughts about Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s possibly soon retirement shortly after he was found asleep at the wheel. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins John to discuss the great Mexican cuisine in Chicago, after his review of Tzuco was published in the print edition. And he answers outstanding “Flash Fry” questions. Plus, the placement of the Chicago Cubs on TV is still up in the air. John discusses that with you. And finally, guest etiquette seems to be a touchy subject with many.