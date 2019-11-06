Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Team MVP: Call of Duty Modern Warfare Review

Posted 11:48 AM, November 6, 2019, by
Call of Duty Modern Warfare, COD Modern Warfare, Activision Blizzard, Infinity Ward, GameSpot, Brian Althimer, ,MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle, Team MVP, Highway of Death, White phosphorus, Russia, Special Ops, Battle Royale, Call of Duty Modern Warfare PC, Call of Duty Modern Warfare Campaign, Call of Duty Modern Warfare White Phosphorous, Call of Duty Modern Warfare Maps, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019, Call of Duty Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Photo Courtesy of Activision)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare was released on October 25. Within three days of its release, the game has made 600 million dollars in sales. Editor at GameSpot, Michael Higham gives his thoughts on this latest game and discusses its various controversies.

Check out GameSpot.com for your latest video game news, previews, and reviews.
Follow GameSpot on Twitter atTwitter.com/GameSpot
Like GameSpot on Facebook atFacebook.com/GameSpot
Follow Michael on Twitter atTwitter.com/Michaelphigham

Want to hear more of Team MVP and Mason Vera Paine? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason & Team MVP on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow the crew on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.