Steve Cochran Full Show 11.06.19 | What's Your Favorite One-Hit Wonder Song of All Time?

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6, talking about how Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to announce his retirement later this week. Karen Conti joins the show to talk about : careers young lawyers pursue, updates on R. Kelly and how having a romantic relationship at work can cause trouble. “President Trump” calls in for his weekly check-up with Steve, and Northwestern Basketball Coach, Chris Collins previews the season. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and later, Comedian Rita Rudner joins the show to talk about her upcoming comedy show at the Raue . Ji welcomes Joe Fontana owner of Fry the Coop in studio and the show wraps up with another Let It Be Us segment for National Adoption Awareness Month.

