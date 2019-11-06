× Professor and author Allison Stanger: “Whistleblowers speak truth to power and they help keep our elites honest and they often suffer tremendously for what they do”

Political scientist, professor and author Dr. Allison Stanger joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss her new book, “Whistleblowers: Honesty in America from Washington to Trump.” Dr. Stanger talks about how whistleblowing is not a partisan issue, how long whistleblowing has been around in the United States, the difference between whistleblowers and leakers, why whistleblowers are patriotic, why whistleblowers often suffer tremendously for what they do, the impact that technology is having on whistleblowing and how American the story of whistleblowing really is.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.