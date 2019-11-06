Nick Digilio 11.6.19 | Sports with Kevin Powell, TV Shows That Deserve Live Episodes, Listener’s Favorite Board Games, Know Your Onion

Posted 5:51 AM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:48AM, November 6, 2019

Hour 1:

+ TV Shows That Deserve Live Episodes

+ Sports with Kevin Powell

Hour 2:

+ TV Shows That Deserve Live Episodes (cont.)

+ CTA “El” Train: The Board Game

+ The Best Board Games of All-Time

Hour 3:

+ Listener’s Favorite Board Games

Hour 4:

+ Listener’s Favorite Board Games (cont.)

+ Know Your Onion

+ Blackhawks Express: Blackhawks v. San Jose

