Neighborhood Eats | Fry the Coop

Ji welcomes Joe Fontana, owner of Fry the Coop in studio, to share what people say is the best fried chicken sandwich around. Joe brought three options to try, mild, medium and HOT.

Fry the Coop locations are at 5128 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn, 623 W. North Ave. in Elmhurst and 205 W. Wacker Dr. in Wells Street Market, and the next opens soon at 1529 W. Chicago Ave. in West Town. For more information visit www.frythecoop.com

