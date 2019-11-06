Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Jon Seidel details Chicago’s storied past in new book: “Second City Sinners”

Posted 8:47 PM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44PM, November 6, 2019

Al Capone faces a jury in Federal Court in Chicago for income tax evasion on Oct. 7, 1931. To Capone's left is Michael Ahern, his chief legal defense attorney. To the right is attorney Albert Fink. (AP Photo)

Chicago Sun-Times federal courts reporter Jon Seidel joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about his new book “Second City Sinners: True Crime from Historic Chicago’s Deadly Streets”. Seidel has covered the prosecution of former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert, the appeal of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, and the Justice Department’s civil rights investigation of the Chicago Police Department. He also covered the 2012 and 2016 trials of former Bolingbrook Police Sgt. Drew Peterson, as well as the 2018 trial of former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

