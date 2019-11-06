× Extension 720’s Swap Meet: “It’s assumed that the Garfield poster is used”

It’s Wednesday so it’s time to brag about your favorite memorabilia! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your old stuff on the Swap Meet! Are you looking to unload some of your old ‘Star War’ memorabilia? Are you wondering if that vintage ceramic cat is worth any money? How about that ‘Saved by the Bell” board game? Greg is here to answer all of your questions. It’s the Swap Meet!

