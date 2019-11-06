× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.6.19: Bill loves that Jimmy Kimmel encourages parents to traumatize their kids after Halloween!

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy are joined with the Senior Research Associate at the Urban Institute, Daniel Lawrence to talk about how body worn cameras are affecting police behavior and community relations across the country. Then, today is Naitonal Healthy Eating Day so Dane Neal is here covering the healthiest fast foods options and healthiest restaurants in Chicago. As well as talk about all the hype surrounding the Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich. Dane also brought in healthy and delicious food items from Trio Eatery & Juice Bar Fresh Casual Concept in River North.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.