Adoptive Parent: Every Story Is Unique

At this time last year, Melissa and her husband had no kids. She now has three, all through the foster and adoption program with Let It Be Us. After nearly a decade of marriage, she and her husband felt a calling of sorts to be parents. Melissa stopped by the WGN Radio studio to talk about the process she went through with Let It Be Us. Earlier this week, we also spoke with the Founder as well as the Director of Resource and Development for Let It Be Us. For more information, please visit their website, LetItBeUs.Org.