× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/5/19: The Double Edged Sword, Salvation Army Kettle Upgrades & Impossible Meat Pizza Toppings

Jon Hansen hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the research showing why women who are more successful are faced with a double edged sword to the way patrons can donate to the Salvation Army red kettles with a smartphone.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC and Co-founder of Najarian Family Office, covered the latest on Wall Street including where all of these incredibly popular tech companies (like Uber and Peloton) stand despite not showing profits in their earnings reports.

Segment 2: (At 8:27) Kelly Leonard, Host of Getting To Yes And…, discussed the latest guest on his podcast that showed how women in positions of power are constantly faced with a double edged sword.

Segment 3: (At 13:29) Scott Justvig, Executive Director of Development and Community Relations for Salvation Army Metropolitan Division, upgraded the famous red donation kettles with Apple Pay since spare change is fleeting these days.

Segment 4: (At 22:06) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, shared the news of Girordano’s pizza partnering up with Impossible Meat by providing customers with a “fake sausage” topping on their pizzas.