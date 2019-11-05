× What Buffalo Wild Wings Needs To Do To Save Face

McDonald’s and Buffalo Wild Wings made headlines this week after the CEO of McDonald’s was fired due to a consensual relationship with an employee and a handful of employees were accused of racism at a Buffallo Wild Wings location in Illinois. Will Scott (Culture Czar and Author of The Culture Fix: Solving C-Suite Problems at The Ground Level) joined Steve Grzanich to sort through the two situations that have the risk of spreading negativity through each company’s culture.