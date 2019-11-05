× The Top Five@5 (11/05/19): Tom Dart says illegal gun “switches” need to be off the streets, Kim Kardashian admits she’s had fights with Kanye West over religious journey, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, November 5th, 2019:

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart says that “switches”, an illegal device sold online that turns semi-automatic Glock pistols into mini-machine guns, need to be off the streets of Chicago. Justin Vahl, who was in the party of 18 that was asked to move tables at a Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings, tells his story to John Williams. Kim Kardashian reveals that she and her husband, Kanye West had fights over his new religious journey, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3694369/3694369_2019-11-06-012709.64kmono.mp3

