The Top Five@5 (11/05/19): Tom Dart says illegal gun “switches” need to be off the streets, Kim Kardashian admits she’s had fights with Kanye West over religious journey, and more…

Posted 8:03 PM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56PM, November 5, 2019

Recording artist Kanye West attends The Fashion Group International's annual "Night of Stars" gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, November 5th, 2019:

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart says that “switches”, an illegal device sold online that turns semi-automatic Glock pistols into mini-machine guns, need to be off the streets of Chicago. Justin Vahl, who was in the party of 18 that was asked to move tables at a Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings, tells his story to John Williams. Kim Kardashian reveals that she and her husband, Kanye West had fights over his new religious journey, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.