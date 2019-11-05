× The Opening Bell 11/5/19: O’Hare Is Trying To Limit Plane Noise For Neighbors

O’Hare Airport has made a number of efforts to better the transportation hub for travelers, but can anything be done about the loud noises? Steve Grzanich checked in with Mary Wisniewski (Transportation Reporter at the Chicago Tribune) about the test O’Hare is implementing to its flight paths in order to help surrounding residents limit what they hear in the air. Mary also shared the latest updates from the city movement to raise ride-sharing taxes to promote public transportation use, and a CTA board game just in time for the holidays. (At 15:09) Will Scott (Culture Czar and Author of The Culture Fix: Solving C-Suite Problems at The Ground Level) then broke down some of the workplace issues in the news this week including the McDonald’s CEO being let go because of a consensual relationship with a fellow employee and Buffalo Wild Wings dealing with incidents of racism among their employees.