The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.05.19: Victims of Naperville racism, the story of AJ Freund, IHSA and CPS athletics latest, Naperville mayor

John Williams starts the show with a conversation with Attorney Cannon Lambert, Sr. and his client, Justin Vahl, who was one of the group of 18 who were asked to move tables in a Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings last week. They recount what happened that day for John and listeners. Then, Chicago Tribune Reporter Christy Gutowski wrote an extensive piece on the troubled family of AJ Freund, and shares what her research showed in part one of the story. Stay tuned for part two of her findings next week. John catches you up on this week’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars.” And Joe Trost, our “ad hoc CPS athletics reporter” explains the latest on the Illinois High School Association’s hand in CPS athletics. Finally, Mayor Steve Chirico of Naperville reacts to reports of the Buffalo Wild Wings incident.