#TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: The Best Early Black Friday Deals For 2019

November 5, 2019

In this photo taken Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, product manager Bill Park demonstrates Facebook Portal TV during an event in San Francisco. Facebook is slashing the price and the size of the Portal, its screen and camera-equipped gadget for making video calls with friends and family as it attempts to get the device into more homes. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

It’s a Tech Tuesday! Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Bridget Carey, Senior Editor of CNET. Experts say that the Consumer Electronics Show, aka the “Super Bowl” of tech shows, is helping normalize Chinese surveillance companies by giving them a platform to clean up their image. Bridget shares some exclusive updates on the story. Plus, Facebook’s Portal TV is getting review-bombed right now. And, Black Friday is coming up. Bridget shares the top Black Friday tech gifts for 2019 so far.

