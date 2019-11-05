× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: The Best Early Black Friday Deals For 2019

It’s a Tech Tuesday! Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Bridget Carey, Senior Editor of CNET. Experts say that the Consumer Electronics Show, aka the “Super Bowl” of tech shows, is helping normalize Chinese surveillance companies by giving them a platform to clean up their image. Bridget shares some exclusive updates on the story. Plus, Facebook’s Portal TV is getting review-bombed right now. And, Black Friday is coming up. Bridget shares the top Black Friday tech gifts for 2019 so far.

