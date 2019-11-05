× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.05.19 | What’s The Worst Mistake Text You’ve Ever Sent?

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6 followed by the Kid of The Week, Molly Schnieders, a senior at Hinsdale High School, that became involved with a non-profit called Fields of Dreams Uganda in the summer before her Freshman year. The organization serves children of Uganda through education, soccer, and girls’ empowerment by working with primary schools’ teaching strategies and motivating students to attend school. Orion Samuelson has your agriculture report and Dean Richards joins the show from Los Angeles. Plus, Former Cubs player, Ryan Dempster and Bears Insider Adam Hoge join in studio to talk about the 7th Annual Ping Pong Ball, at the St. Jane Hotel that raises money for the Jackson Chance Foundation, which provides complimentary parking for all babies in the NICU at Lurie and Prentice. November is National Adoption Month, and the show wraps up with Susan McConnell, Executive Director and Founder of Let It Be Us.

Listen to the podcast here: